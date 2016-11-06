Steve Smith, Ravens Stars All Return To Face Steelers





One of the best rivalries in the NFL has brought all the stars to the field – even if they're a bit banged up.

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), right guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (biceps) and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) are all returning Sunday to face the rival Steelers in a critical AFC North game.

The only Pro Bowl player still missing is outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot).

The biggest question was Smith since he missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. Smith had missed the previous two games in New York, and should help get the passing game on track.

With Stanley and Yanda back, the Ravens have their starting offensive line back in place for the first time since Week 3. Since Stanley went down, the Ravens have lost four straight games. Rookie Alex Lewis can now move back to left guard.

The Ravens' inactives are cornerback Shareece Wright (thigh), rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa, Dumervil, guard Vladimir Ducasse, guard/center Ryan Jensen, rookie defensive tackle Willie Henry and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh).

While Baltimore will have its horses on the field, so will the Steelers.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is active after undergoing meniscus knee surgery less than three weeks ago. That's ahead of original projections.

The Ravens, however, predicted all week long that Roethlisberger would play.