Steve Smith, Ravens Stars All Return To Face Steelers

Nov 06, 2016 at 03:43 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_Inactives_news.jpg


One of the best rivalries in the NFL has brought all the stars to the field – even if they're a bit banged up.

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (ankle), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), right guard Marshal Yanda (shoulder), outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (biceps) and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) are all returning Sunday to face the rival Steelers in a critical AFC North game.

The only Pro Bowl player still missing is outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot).

The biggest question was Smith since he missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. Smith had missed the previous two games in New York, and should help get the passing game on track.

With Stanley and Yanda back, the Ravens have their starting offensive line back in place for the first time since Week 3. Since Stanley went down, the Ravens have lost four straight games. Rookie Alex Lewis can now move back to left guard.

The Ravens' inactives are cornerback Shareece Wright (thigh), rookie linebacker Kamalei Correa, Dumervil, guard Vladimir Ducasse, guard/center Ryan Jensen, rookie defensive tackle Willie Henry and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh).

While Baltimore will have its horses on the field, so will the Steelers.

Starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is active after undergoing meniscus knee surgery less than three weeks ago. That's ahead of original projections.

The Ravens, however, predicted all week long that Roethlisberger would play.

The Steelers' inactives are wide receiver Markus Wheaton, cornerback Justin Gilbert, fullback Roosevelt Nix, linebacker L.J. Fort, offensive tackle Brian Mihalik, defensive end L.T. Walton and quarterback Zach Mettenberger.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Aren't Taking the Bengals Lightly

The Ravens have blown out the Bengals the past couple years, but this is a different Cincinnati team.
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan at Inside Linebacker Moving Forward?

Which running back will step up if Latavius Murray is sidelined? What's the plan to slow down Ja'Marr Chase? How high can this year's Ravens go?
news

Ravens Sign Former First-Round Guard to Practice Squad

Baltimore has added veteran James Carpenter to the practice squad, bolstering the team's depth. The Ravens also signed linebacker Joe Thomas to the p-squad.
news

Ronnie Stanley Is Having Season-Ending Ankle Surgery

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley has been put on injured reserve, meaning the Ravens will move forward with their current tackles.
news

News & Notes: Ravens 'Nearing Resolution' With Ronnie Stanley

John Harbaugh couldn't be any more pleased with Patrick Mekari. The Ravens didn't intend to give Rashod Bateman so many snaps. No update on Latavius Murray. Ravens cornerbacks put 'gloves' on the Chargers' wideouts.
news

Lamar Jackson's Critics Are 'Whistling in the Graveyard'

It's clear that nobody has 'figured out' Lamar Jackson, and 'there is no answer,' Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
news

Ravens Pay Tribute to Mervo's Elijah Gorham

The Ravens paid tribute Sunday to Elijah Gorham, a beloved 17-year-old Mervo High School student who passed away after injuries suffered during a football game.
news

What the Chargers Said After Ravens' Blowout

Chargers Head Coach Brandon Staley said his team simply 'lost to a really good team.' QB Justin Herbert said the Ravens showed some new wrinkles.
news

Ravens Show They Can Still Win on the Ground Too

All three Baltimore Ravens running backs scored touchdowns as the Ravens piled up 187 rushing yards against the Chargers' last-ranked defense.
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Tyre Phillips to 53-Man Roster

Baltimore also activated running back Le'Veon Bell and offensive tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad.
news

Louisville Retires Lamar Jackson's No. 8 Jersey

Lamar Jackson's alma mater will not allow any other player to wear No. 8. The school also previously said it will build a statue of Jackson.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising