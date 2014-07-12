Steve Smith's Best Moments Since Becoming A Raven

Jul 12, 2014 at 04:00 AM
12_SteveSmithMoments_news.jpg


Steve Smith Sr. has only been a Raven for less than three months, but it seems like much longer.

That's because the outgoing wide receiver already embraced Baltimore and created a handful of memorable moments that have endeared him to Ravens fans.

Here they are, in no particular order: (Mobile users tap "View In Browser" above to view pictures and videos)* *

Selfie with an elephant

Before minicamp began, Smith took a bucket-list trip to parts of Asia and Africa. While on a safari in Tanzania, he snapped a selfie with an elephant, and delivered his now signature line of "Ice up son!"

On Lake Manyara told elephant to #Iceupson!!! Selfie with elephant pic.twitter.com/aUmgKWp011 — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) May 4, 2014

Dunkin' Donuts peace offering

Smith is known for his competitiveness, and it came out during one minicamp practice when he felt cornerback Lardarius Webb challenged him a bit too hard, sending both players to the turf. The two got into a shoving match and had to be separated by teammates. Smith made nice, however, delivering a peace offering from Dunkin' Donuts to Webb the next morning.

Peace offering from 89... @LWebb21 everyone loves dunkin. ... #glazeUpson the world runs on dunkin #stevesmith pic.twitter.com/RqLsmdhZpL — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) June 19, 2014

Humble pie served

Smith is known for giving headline-worthy quotes, and he's already delivered some in Baltimore. Before arriving, he said that if he got a chance to play his former team that there would be "blood and guts" everywhere. When addressing the Baltimore media, Smith said, "You guys seem to always have something to say and have a comment. So I love to read those and like to serve a little humble pie to you once I do a little better than what you think." The 35-year-old Smith went on to say that the defensive back in front of him will "find out how much I have left in the tank, and he'll find out real quick." Gold. Pure gold.

Embracing Baltimore

Home is still in Charlotte, N.C., for the longtime Carolina Panther, but since arriving in Baltimore, Smith has opened his arms wide to accept his new residence. He immediately jumped into nearby community events for children. He got a place right on the Inner Harbor and looped in Ravens fans on the hunting. He sampled crabs at local Jimmy's Seafood. Smith also said he's enjoyed some of Baltimore's deep history, which he didn't see much of in Charlotte or his hometown outside Los Angeles.* *

Stellar on-field play

How could one forget what Smith has done on the field? He's been one of the most impressive players so far this summer. Smith has been praised by teammates and coaches, and is "as advertised," according to Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees. Pees jokingly said Smith's already been a "pain." Smith does an excellent job of coming back to the ball, which he is teaching to the other wide receivers. Smith has made one-handed catches, deep touchdown catches, short slants that he turned up-field for touchdowns and tough catches along the sideline. He's done it all – and he's just getting started.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

