Steve Smith's Best Moments Since Becoming A Raven





Steve Smith Sr. has only been a Raven for less than three months, but it seems like much longer.

That's because the outgoing wide receiver already embraced Baltimore and created a handful of memorable moments that have endeared him to Ravens fans.

Here they are, in no particular order: (Mobile users tap "View In Browser" above to view pictures and videos)* *

Selfie with an elephant

Before minicamp began, Smith took a bucket-list trip to parts of Asia and Africa. While on a safari in Tanzania, he snapped a selfie with an elephant, and delivered his now signature line of "Ice up son!"

On Lake Manyara told elephant to #Iceupson!!! Selfie with elephant pic.twitter.com/aUmgKWp011 — Steve Smith Sr (@89SteveSmith) May 4, 2014

Dunkin' Donuts peace offering

Smith is known for his competitiveness, and it came out during one minicamp practice when he felt cornerback Lardarius Webb challenged him a bit too hard, sending both players to the turf. The two got into a shoving match and had to be separated by teammates. Smith made nice, however, delivering a peace offering from Dunkin' Donuts to Webb the next morning.

Humble pie served