Steve Smith Shows He Hasn't Lost Playmaking Ability

Smith finished the game with a team-high eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. It's the second week in a row he's led the Ravens in catches and receiving yards.

After a grueling rehab process to return for another season, Smith is feeling like himself again.

"I'm just getting there," he said. "I think last game I showed a little burst, so I'm able to go longer. At the beginning of the season, in the first two games, I was on a pitch count. Now I'm able to play and not even think about it."

Smith also continues to pile up the career accolades in what will likely be his final season. He brought in the 985th catch of his career, which moved him past Randy Moss on the all-time list. Smith now ranks 14th in career receptions.

The 110-yard receiving game also gave him 51 in his career, which tied Andre Johnson and Terrell Owens for fourth-most all time.

"He's an impressive person," quarterback Joe Flacco said. "I'm not surprised with anything he does."

As much as Smith was the bright spot on a disappointing afternoon, he wasn't too interested in celebrating himself. He pointed out that he ran the wrong route in the first quarter and stressed that the offense has to be better if the Ravens are going to get on track.