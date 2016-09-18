Steve Smith Sr. Enters NFL's All-Time Top 10 In Career Receiving Yards

Sep 18, 2016 at 11:35 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

18_SteveSmith_news.jpg


Steve Smith Sr. continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

The 16-year veteran vaulted himself into the NFL's top 10 of all-time receiving yards with a diving 31-yard catch down the sideline in the third quarter of Sunday's victory over Cleveland.

Smith crossed the 14,000-yard receiving mark with the catch and passed Hall of Famer James Lofton to break into the top 10. The accomplishment is an impressive milestone, but Smith wasn't too interested in celebrating himself after the game.

"It's alright," Smith said. "At the end of the day, I've got to play better."

Smith, 37, has racked up plenty of accolades over the course of his career, and his body of work makes a strong case for eventually ending up in Canton, Ohio. He also ranks 15th all-time with 969 career receptions.

In addition to piling up the career milestones, Smith also played a key role in the victory, finishing the day with three catches for 64 yards. A pair of those catches came on the opening drive of the third quarter, which moved the Ravens down the field before wide receiver Mike Wallace scored his second touchdown of the day.

The strong performance was impressive given that Smith was playing in just his second game back from last year's torn Achilles.

Smith also showed his value as a leader. He's an emotional player, and he showed that before halftime when he slammed his helmet after a broken drive. He then came back the next series and caught the two big passes on the opening drive of the third quarter.

"We know Steve and Steve knows us, and you know what, we're a lot alike," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Smith is also an active player on the sidelines constantly talking with teammates. His energy can amp up the entire group and he showed that during Sunday's victory.

"Steve was into it," Harbaugh said. "Whatever he said – I don't even know what he said, and it really doesn't matter what he said. It motivated them.

"That's who Steve Smith is."

smithinstory.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cover Story - Once A Raven

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The Ravens gambled and won with their roster maneuvers. Jimmy Smith's injury is one to watch. The Ravens' development program was on full display. 
news

Late for Work 9/3: Lamar Jackson Will Be 'Most Unstoppable Player of All Time' If His Passing Improves

Pundits expect the Ravens and Browns to battle for supremacy in the AFC North. The Raiders sign veteran linebacker K.J. Wright ahead of season opener against Ravens. Rex Ryan and Bart Scott are reuniting to host a podcast.
news

After Hard But Rewarding Camp, Daelin Hayes Looks to Make Impact

Showing his potential to be a versatile asset as a rookie outside linebacker, Daelin Hayes is soaking up knowledge and making his presence felt.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Have Immediate 'Big Expectations' for Odafe Oweh

Jaylon Ferguson won a spot with his physical edge-setting. Ja'Wuan James is progressing, return still possible. John Harbaugh isn't concerned about his special teams unit.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Veteran Pernell McPhee

Baltimore brought back the veteran outside linebacker after placing a couple players on injured reserve.
news

Late for Work 9/2: Pundits Predict Ravens Offense Will Get Off to a Slow Start

The Ravens receive no love from a panel of NFL.com analysts in their individual awards predictions. Baltimore reportedly plans to sign inside linebacker Josh Bynes to the practice squad.
news

Ravens Move Rashod Bateman, Miles Boykin to Injured Reserve; Sign Eric Tomlinson 

The Ravens moved two young wide receivers to the Reserve/Injured, list, while signing blocking tight end Eric Tomlinson.
news

Ty'Son Williams Wants to Make Most of Opportunity

After making the 53-man roster with a physical running style, Ty'Son Williams is eager to make his contribution to the NFL's top rushing attack.
news

Ravens Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Baltimore has Trace McSorley and veterans Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis on its initial practice squad.
news

News & Notes 9/1: Several Starters Return to Practice

Rookie fullback Ben Mason signs with Patriots practice squad. Ravens lose Nigel Warrior (Seahawks) and Nate McCrary (Broncos) to waiver claims. Practice squad development is apparent.
news

Cover Story: J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back, And Still Be Great

The Ravens' second-year running back suffered a torn ACL in the final preseason game, but this is just another detour in his promising career.
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising