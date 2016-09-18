Steve Smith Sr. Enters NFL's All-Time Top 10 In Career Receiving Yards

Steve Smith Sr. continues to add to his Hall of Fame resume.

The 16-year veteran vaulted himself into the NFL's top 10 of all-time receiving yards with a diving 31-yard catch down the sideline in the third quarter of Sunday's victory over Cleveland.

Smith crossed the 14,000-yard receiving mark with the catch and passed Hall of Famer James Lofton to break into the top 10. The accomplishment is an impressive milestone, but Smith wasn't too interested in celebrating himself after the game.

"It's alright," Smith said. "At the end of the day, I've got to play better."

Smith, 37, has racked up plenty of accolades over the course of his career, and his body of work makes a strong case for eventually ending up in Canton, Ohio. He also ranks 15th all-time with 969 career receptions.

In addition to piling up the career milestones, Smith also played a key role in the victory, finishing the day with three catches for 64 yards. A pair of those catches came on the opening drive of the third quarter, which moved the Ravens down the field before wide receiver Mike Wallace scored his second touchdown of the day.