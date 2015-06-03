Steve Smith Sr. Holding Local Inaugural Football Camp

Jun 03, 2015 at 04:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

03_SSmithCamp_news.jpg


Young football players will have a chance to learn from one of the NFL's best receivers of the last two decades.

Veteran wideout Steve Smith Sr. is holding a two-day football camp at Owings Mills High School on July 27 and July 28.

Smith has provided football camps in the past in North Carolina, but this will be his first in the Baltimore area after signing a contract with the Ravens last year.

In addition to working with Smith, campers will also get personalized instruction from local high school and college coaches who will lead them through drills.

The camp is open to boys and girls between grades 1-8. Children of any skill level can participate, and the campers will be placed into groups based on age to ensure the best instruction.

For registration information, visit SteveSmithCamp.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Ravens Launch 'Paint the State Purple' Mural Program

Baltimore Artist Jordan Lawson Completes First Mural in Baltimore County
news

Blackbird Laboratories Launches With $100 Million Grant from Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation

A next-generation life sciences accelerator has launched in Baltimore with a $100 million founding grant from Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens #FeedTheFlock

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Community Quarterback Award

Nominations Accepted Through Nov. 18
news

Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing Named Grantee of Huddle Up for Health

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and the Baltimore Ravens announce the latest recipient of their grant funding initiative to support public health and address health disparities 
news

Roquan Smith Has Brought Connect 4 Battles to Ravens

Roquan Smith's competitive nature doesn't just come out on the football field, but also in playing table games.
news

Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Uniform Reveal

The Ravens hosted 300 local girls varsity flag football athletes to see their jerseys for the first time, hear from Head Coach John Harbaugh and participate in the gauntlet before practice.
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Unveil Custom Uniforms for Inaugural Season of Girls' Flag Football with Frederick County Public Schools

news

Training Camp Has Been a 'Long Time in the Making' for Odell Beckham Jr.

The wide receiver is looking forward to taking the field in training camp for the first time since his knee injury during Super Bowl LVI.
news

Ravens Host Girls Flag Football Clinics With Pilot League Coming

Ravens players, including Marlon Humphrey, Tyus Bowser and rookies, ran drills for the Girls Flag Football clinics.  
news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens Host Eighth Annual L.I.F.T. Conference

news

Baltimore Ravens and M&T Bank Host Touchdown for Teachers Program

Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising