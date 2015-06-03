Steve Smith Sr. Holding Local Inaugural Football Camp





Young football players will have a chance to learn from one of the NFL's best receivers of the last two decades.

Veteran wideout Steve Smith Sr. is holding a two-day football camp at Owings Mills High School on July 27 and July 28.

Smith has provided football camps in the past in North Carolina, but this will be his first in the Baltimore area after signing a contract with the Ravens last year.

In addition to working with Smith, campers will also get personalized instruction from local high school and college coaches who will lead them through drills.

The camp is open to boys and girls between grades 1-8. Children of any skill level can participate, and the campers will be placed into groups based on age to ensure the best instruction.