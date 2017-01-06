Steve Smith Sr. Officially Files Retirement Letter With NFL

Jan 06, 2017 at 12:38 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_SteveRetire_news.jpg


Steve Smith Sr. is officially retired.

The wide receiver made it clear after Sunday's season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals that his 16-year career was over, and that became official Friday morning when he sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

And true to form, Smith even trash talked defensive backs in the formal letter.

Smith built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume over the course of his career, and finished with 1,031 catches (12th all-time NFL ranking) for 14,731 receiving yards (seventh all-time) and 89 total touchdowns.

"I enjoyed it, but it's over and done. I know it's my time," Smith said last week. "People tell me I should play another year and I probably could. But what I'd lose, I'm not willing to risk."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

