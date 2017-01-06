Steve Smith Sr. Officially Files Retirement Letter With NFL

Smith built a Hall of Fame-caliber resume over the course of his career, and finished with 1,031 catches (12th all-time NFL ranking) for 14,731 receiving yards (seventh all-time) and 89 total touchdowns.

"I enjoyed it, but it's over and done. I know it's my time," Smith said last week. "People tell me I should play another year and I probably could. But what I'd lose, I'm not willing to risk."