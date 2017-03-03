Steve Smith Thinks Brandon Marshall Would Be A Good Fit In Baltimore

Mar 03, 2017 at 05:21 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

03_SmithMarshall_news.jpg


Brandon Marshall was granted his release from the New York Jets Thursday night, but one former Raven knew it was coming.

Steve Smith Sr., who retired earlier this offseason, got a phone call from Marshall last week giving him a heads up and, presumably, asking some questions.

Smith is now a member of the NFL Network media attending the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, but he is also still serving as a resource for prospective free agents who could come to Baltimore, including Marshall.

"I think [Marshall] would be a good fit," Smith told Garrett Downing in Indianapolis.

"Actually, me and B. Marshall talked last week and he kind of gave me a heads up on some things. I talked to a lot of other guys as well. When they ask about coming to Baltimore, a lot of guys call me and say, 'Hey, what's your perspective?'"

Smith's departure has left a hole in the Ravens' receiving corps, and Baltimore General Manager Ozzie Newsome has been clear about his desire to fill that with a veteran, complementary receiver to the other talent the Ravens have in Mike Wallace, Breshad Perriman and Chris Moore.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Marshall, who will turn 33 later this month, seems to fit the bill. He runs good routes and can go up and make contested big plays down the field.

The six-time Pro Bowler has topped 1,000 receiving yards in eight of his 11 seasons, and is two years removed from a season with 109 receptions, 1,502 yards and 14 touchdowns.

"I think he would be a great fit because he's a playmaker," Smith said. "At the end of the day, you need playmakers. You need a lot of horses in the stable and you can never have too many playmakers on one team or one side of the ball."

On the surface, Smith and Marshall have similar strong personalities. The Ravens and Head Coach John Harbaugh have gelled well with such veteran wideouts, including Derek Mason and Anquan Boldin.

But Marshall, and any free agent, can get a much more detailed scouting report from Smith, who often raved about his time in Baltimore. He helped recruit veteran free agents Eric Weddle and Mike Wallace to Baltimore last year.

"They call me because they know I'm going to shoot them straight," Smith said. "I'm not going to sell them; I'm going to give them the good and the bad. To be able to make a good decision, you have to know the pros and the cons."

It was only three years ago when Smith was released by the Carolina Panthers on March 13. He signed with the Ravens just* *24 hours later. It remains to be seen what Marshall will do, but Smith will be watching.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Sign 10th Player to Reserve/Future Deal

Baltimore started the process of building the 2022 roster the day after their 2021 season ended.
news

Ravens Give Tickets to Bakery Truck Driver Who Fed Snow-Stranded Motorists

Ron Hill of Harford County, Maryland handed out about 500 loaves of bread and rolls to motorists stranded on I-95 in Virginia.
news

Mailbag: What's the Biggest Offseason Priority?

What's the plan for the offensive line? Who is the most important free agent to re-sign? What can be done to prevent so many injuries next year?
news

Marquise Brown Reflects on His 1,000-Yard Season

Baltimore Ravens WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown hit a landmark goal but had a tough final stretch to the season.
news

Lamar Jackson Says Bone Bruise Ended His Season; No Update on Contract Talks

The Ravens quarterback tried to get back on the field, but he was shut down when he was limping badly in practice.
news

What Mink Thinks: Don't Forget the 'Should'ves' When Lamenting the 'Could'ves'

There's pain knowing the Ravens could have made the playoffs. But they really shouldn't have.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens to Reach Playoffs

Head Coach Mike Tomlin talks about the mood in the locker room. Ben Roethlisberger discusses how special it is to win in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Have 14th Pick in 2022; 10 Projected Selections

Baltimore will have its highest pick since 2016 and a large haul of selections overall.
news

Ben Roethlisberger Terminates Ravens' Season With Late Comeback

The Ravens have seen this story before as Ben Roethlisberger led a late-game comeback and won in overtime for the Steelers.
news

Here Are the Ravens' 2022 Opponents

The Ravens will face the entire AFC East and NFC South next season, as well as an NFC East team on the road.
news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Uniform Combo for the First Time in Final Week

Baltimore will wear its black jersey and white pants for the Week 18 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Tony Jefferson Elevated to 53-Man Roster, More Steelers Return From COVID List

The Ravens activated OT Jaryd Jones-Smith, NT Isaiah Mack and TE Tony Poljan from the practice squad for the Steelers game.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising