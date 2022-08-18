Steven Means Is Grateful for Second Chance With Ravens

Means could earn a role in the mold of long-time Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee, who also had two stints with Baltimore (2011-14 and 2019-21). Means and McPhee have similar body types (they're the exact same size at 6-foot-3, 269 pounds) and are strong, physical players who are adept at setting the edge. Being compared to McPhee is a compliment in Means' book.

"I was here with 'Phee'. That's my guy; he's a real good dude," Means said. "I'm here anywhere they need me. I told them, 'I'll put my hand in the dirt at nose, three-technique, five, set the edge or rush.' So, it's just trying to show them that I can really do all those things like I've been doing in my past."

Means' first stay in Baltimore ended in 2015 when he was released with injury settlement after he suffered a sports hernia. But the short stay left a major impression on him. He loved the culture and camaraderie he found lacking elsewhere.

"I got drafted to Tampa, and it was just the total opposite of what I thought," Means said. "I wound up falling out of love with the game, wound up being conflicted once I got released. I was like, 'Do I want to still play?' Baltimore called me; they called me to work out. They sign me, I still didn't know at that point, but once I started coming out here and playing … it gave me a whole different feel. It really resurrected my career. It was a blessing for me to come here, because I was almost done. The organization, [Head Coach John] Harbaugh, the way that they just let you play, they let you show your personality, they let you be you."

The Ravens' rotation at outside linebacker is undetermined largely due to injury. Baltimore lost veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel for the season (Achilles) early in camp. Last year's leading sack producer Tyus Bowser has not returned from his Achilles injury, and second-round pick David Ojabo (Achilles) hopes to be ready for action at some point this fall.

Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston are heathy and ready to go, and second-year outside linebacker Daelin Hayes is competing to earn a role. Means knows his roster spot is not guaranteed, but he's not backing down from the competition. Last year in Atlanta, Means started 14 games and made a career-high 43 tackles. He's started 25 games the past two years.

"I've been in this position before many times," Means said. "I've been fortunate to not be in this position the last couple of years, but every other single year, it's been the same way.