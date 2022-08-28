Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Commanders, Preseason 3

QB Anthony Brown

The undrafted rookie tossed perfectly thrown passes on Robinson's touchdown and on Binjimen Victor's 50-yard catch. Tyler Huntley only played two series, but Brown played with poise (15 for 19, 256 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) and excellent showed his potential as an NFL quarterback even if the Ravens have no room for him on the 53-man roster. Brown was also effective with his legs, scoring Baltimore's final touchdown a on a 6-yard run when he sat in the pocket, surveyed the field, then took off and won a footrace to the corner of the end zone. Brown said he has been inspired by Huntley's journey to the NFL as an undrafted quarterback who has solidified his place as Lamar Jackson's backup.