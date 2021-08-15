Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Saints Preseason Opener

Stock Up
The swarming defense
Baltimore's defense got three turnovers in the first quarter alone and six overall. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale's defense was suffocating last year, but they were in the middle of the pack in terms of turnovers. This is a good start to a splashier season.
QB Tyler Huntley
Huntley gave the offense more juice when he took over in the second half. It started with an 11-yard scramble on his first drive and Huntley didn't stop from there, providing some of the offense's best moments when he took off running. He had a rough fumble when he kept the ball too long on an outside run, but Huntley drove the Ravens back down the field in the fourth quarter and scored a go-ahead 7-yard touchdown on a read-option run up the middle. He finished 11-for-18 for 86 yards with one interception and one fumble, but also had 42 rushing yards and the score. In a tight competition for the backup quarterback job, Huntley had a solid night.
ILB Patrick Queen
Patrick Queen certainly flashed his speed last year as a rookie, but he looks even faster this season now that he's more comfortable in the defense. Queen shot out of a cannon to take down a running back in the flats, then shook off a block to sack quarterback Taysom Hill.
S Geno Stone
Stone didn't get just one, but two, interceptions on the night. When DeShon Elliott missed a practice earlier in training camp, Stone stood out. The second-year player saw early action in Saturday night's game and came up with an impressive diving interception when Hill misfired on a slant. Then Stone slid to grab a deep pass that was knocked away by cornerback Chris Westry. Stone was a seventh-round pick last year who was claimed off waivers by the Houston Texans before returning. He's in the safety competition mix and certainly helped his case.
ILB Malik Harrison
Inside Linebackers Coach Rob Ryan said Harrison was itching to do some hitting once the pads came on in practice. The Ravens' new star showed off his physicality when he stood up 6-foot-3, 230-pound Saints running back Latavius Murray and forced a fumble, recovered by safety DeShon Elliott deep in the Ravens' red zone. Harrison is the projected starter next to Patrick Queen and he played like it.
K Jake Verity
The Ravens' latest undrafted kicker project boomed 53-yard and 42-yard field goals in the first quarter. They both looked like they would have been good from 60+. Verity has a very live leg and teams around the NFL, including New Orleans, will probably take notice. The Ravens are no strangers to dealing undrafted kickers (see Kaare Vedvik).
S Brandon Stephens
The rookie third-round pick led the team with seven tackles, including five solo, and added a half sack. A safety should be around the ball a lot and that's exactly what Stephens did. He also saw early snaps with the starting defense, a testament to coaches' excitement about the converted running back-cornerback-safety.
OLB Odafe Oweh
Oweh's athleticism certainly translated to game action. He nearly got his first sack in his first NFL (preseason) game but lost his grip and Chris Smith and Brandon Stephens ended up getting the credit. After not getting a sack his final year in college, it will be a reminder that finishing matters. Oweh got the start with Pernell McPhee getting the night off and whipped the Saints' left tackle on their first drive for a tackle for no gain, showing his run-stopping prowess.
S Ar'Darius Washington
Washington made a nice hit to force a fumble late in the third quarter, giving the Ravens the ball back deep in Saints territory. Though he is a smaller guy at just 5-foot-8, 176 pounds, Washington showed he has enough physicality to hang in the NFL. The Ravens even had him playing near the line of scrimmage some. Washington also jumped an outside pass in the fourth quarter to nearly get an interception and force a punt.
CB Shaun Wade
The rookie fifth-round pick made a nice play with a leaping interception down the sideline to seal the Ravens' 18th straight preseason victory. Wade got back-to-back pass breakups on the Saints' final series and got his head around with plenty of time to make the final pick.
Stock Down
The offensive line
Starting center Bradley Bozeman left in the first half with an ankle injury. That adds to an offensive line that already has Kevin Zeitler (foot), Ben Cleveland (undisclosed) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) all dealing with injuries. Besides that, Trace McSorley was under consistent pressure in the first half and the ground game appeared to have nowhere to go. J.K. Dobbins had three carries for zero yards.
CB Chris Westry
Westry had a good night in coverage, blanketing his man on a long incompletion and then getting the pass breakup on Stone's second interception. But a taunting penalty got him reamed out by Head Coach John Harbaugh on the sideline. That's not a good look when you're competing for one of the last spots in a deep cornerback group.