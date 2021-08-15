Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Saints Preseason Opener

K Jake Verity

The Ravens' latest undrafted kicker project boomed 53-yard and 42-yard field goals in the first quarter. They both looked like they would have been good from 60+. Verity has a very live leg and teams around the NFL, including New Orleans, will probably take notice. The Ravens are no strangers to dealing undrafted kickers (see Kaare Vedvik).

S Brandon Stephens

The rookie third-round pick led the team with seven tackles, including five solo, and added a half sack. A safety should be around the ball a lot and that's exactly what Stephens did. He also saw early snaps with the starting defense, a testament to coaches' excitement about the converted running back-cornerback-safety.

OLB Odafe Oweh

Oweh's athleticism certainly translated to game action. He nearly got his first sack in his first NFL (preseason) game but lost his grip and Chris Smith and Brandon Stephens ended up getting the credit. After not getting a sack his final year in college, it will be a reminder that finishing matters. Oweh got the start with Pernell McPhee getting the night off and whipped the Saints' left tackle on their first drive for a tackle for no gain, showing his run-stopping prowess.

S Ar'Darius Washington