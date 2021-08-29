Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Washington Football Team Preseason 3

LT Ronnie Stanley

The sheer fact that Stanley started the game shows that he's ready for Week 1 action in Las Vegas. Stanley said this week that he's still working on getting some of his flexibility back, but he's moving well. There isn't any noticeable difference from the dominant All-Pro Ravens fans were accustomed to watching before his season-ending ankle injury.

Baltimore's Entire Defense

Washington never got much going offensively, scoring just three points and netting 10 first downs. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and all of Washington's top offensive starters rested while Baltimore used the game as a final tune-up for the defensive starters, who were only missing Marlon Humphrey and Derek Wolfe on Washington's opening drive. But after picking up a first down on the first play of the game, Washington didn't move the chains again until more than midway through the second quarter. Baltimore's young defensive backs competing for jobs, including Chris Westry, Ar'Darius Washington and Nigel Warrior, all played well, not making the final roster decisions in the secondary any easier.

RB J.K. Dobbins

The worst part of the night, by far, was seeing running back J.K. Dobbins being carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury on the Ravens' opening drive. The severity of Dobbins' injury is unknown, but any missed time would be a significant blow to Baltimore's offense.

RB Ty'Son Williams

After Dobbins went down, Williams stepped up, ripping off a 22-yard run as one of four carries (for 42 yards) before getting the hook. Gus Edwards, who also looked good with a 21-yard rumble on the opening drive, would assume the lead running back duties and Williams could be the No. 2 back if he beats out Justice Hill, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.

Starting Offensive Line