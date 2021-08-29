Stock Watch: Ravens vs. Washington Football Team Preseason 3

The Ravens defeated the Washington Football Team, 37-3, Saturday night for their 20th-straight win, breaking the Vince Lombardi Green Bay Packers' streak from 1959-1962.
Here's who stood out:
QB Tyler Huntley
Huntley took over for Lamar Jackson after just one series and turned in his best performance yet, which is a high bar considering how well he played in the Ravens' first two preseason games. Huntley posted an eye-popping five touchdowns. He finished 24-of-33 for 285 yards and four touchdowns throwing and got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown run. It's no longer just clear that Huntley deserves the No. 2 job, but he's made a case that he's a high-level backup.
WR James Proche II
Proche has been the Ravens' best wide receiver in practices this summer but he hadn't done much in the first two preseason games, leading to questions about whether he could produce in NFL games. He put those questions to rest with a 20-yard touchdown in which he posterized a Washington defender. Proche didn't treat it as a big deal, saying it's a play he's made 1,000 times before. He finished with four catches for 52 yards and looks like a player who could make an early offensive impact, especially if his fellow wideouts are still on the mend.
WR Binjimin Victor
Victor made a highlight-reel 25-yard touchdown catch in the first half, going high in the back of the end zone. He led the Ravens with five catches for 85 yards. Victor had some strong practices in OTAs and minicamp but hadn't stood out as much during training camp. Will Saturday night's preseason finale be enough to push him onto the 53-man roster? Unfortunately, he was evaluated for a concussion late in the game.
LT Ronnie Stanley
The sheer fact that Stanley started the game shows that he's ready for Week 1 action in Las Vegas. Stanley said this week that he's still working on getting some of his flexibility back, but he's moving well. There isn't any noticeable difference from the dominant All-Pro Ravens fans were accustomed to watching before his season-ending ankle injury.
Baltimore's Entire Defense
Washington never got much going offensively, scoring just three points and netting 10 first downs. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and all of Washington's top offensive starters rested while Baltimore used the game as a final tune-up for the defensive starters, who were only missing Marlon Humphrey and Derek Wolfe on Washington's opening drive. But after picking up a first down on the first play of the game, Washington didn't move the chains again until more than midway through the second quarter. Baltimore's young defensive backs competing for jobs, including Chris Westry, Ar'Darius Washington and Nigel Warrior, all played well, not making the final roster decisions in the secondary any easier.
RB J.K. Dobbins
The worst part of the night, by far, was seeing running back J.K. Dobbins being carted to the locker room after suffering a knee injury on the Ravens' opening drive. The severity of Dobbins' injury is unknown, but any missed time would be a significant blow to Baltimore's offense.
RB Ty'Son Williams
After Dobbins went down, Williams stepped up, ripping off a 22-yard run as one of four carries (for 42 yards) before getting the hook. Gus Edwards, who also looked good with a 21-yard rumble on the opening drive, would assume the lead running back duties and Williams could be the No. 2 back if he beats out Justice Hill, who is still recovering from an ankle injury.
Starting Offensive Line
While the running game looked good on Baltimore's opening drive (before Dobbins' injury), Jackson was also sacked twice on just six passing attempts. The first was more of a coverage sack as Jackson couldn't find anyone open and ended up trying to get back to the line of scrimmage, but the offensive line still wasn't happy seeing the franchise quarterback getting hit.