Strong Voices in Locker Room Support Lamar Jackson

Calais Campbell will take time to contemplate his future, but he hopes Lamar Jackson's future is with the Ravens.

Jackson missed the final six games of the season, including Sunday night's playoff loss to the Bengals. But as the franchise quarterback enters another offseason without a long-term contract, Campbell believes the best move for the Ravens is to move forward with Jackson.

"You can't let a guy like him go," said Campbell, who said he would take several weeks to process whether he will retire or return for a 16th NFL season.

"I know it's football, and there's always some new exciting toy, new exciting kid that has potential to go out there and be great. But this is a for-sure, a known. You know Lamar Jackson is an incredible player. I think it's in the best interests of the Ravens' organization to give him a long-term contract, make him our guy."

Campbell pushed back on the notion that Jackson's teammates are frustrated or disappointed with him.

"I think that's a lot of outside noise," Campbell said. "We're here. We get to talk to him. We get to communicate with him. We get to see him rehab. I mean, I was rehabbing with him. I know he put the work in. He just didn't get back in time.