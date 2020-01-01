Super Bowl Favorites, Ravens Starting Playoffs With Fresh Mentality

It's a much different feeling than the last time the Ravens won the Super Bowl. In 2012, the Ravens lost four of their final five regular-season games, including a 34-17 shellacking at home from the Denver Broncos – that year's No. 1 seed.

That year, the Ravens entered the playoffs as the AFC North champs, but they were a little bruised and battered, and expectations were mixed. That is, until Baltimore got hot, riding Joe Flacco's hot hand to Super Bowl XLVII glory.

This time, the Ravens have the target squarely on their back. They're the odds-on favorite in Vegas to win the whole thing. According to Ceasars Casino & Sportsbook, Baltimore has the best odds at +200.

"We've been hot in the regular season now for weeks on end," Yanda said. "So that's a big difference going in to where we have much higher expectations for sure."

So how does that change their outlook?