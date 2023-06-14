Practice Report: Takeaways From Day 2 of Mandatory Minicamp

Outside linebacker David Ojabo continued to make every rep count, putting pressure on offensive linemen to keep him out of the backfield. Ojabo used both power and spin moves to keep blockers off balance.

Veteran wide receiver Andy Isabella had the catch of the day, making an acrobatic grab for a touchdown. Isabella faces plenty of competition to make the roster, but he's not shying away from the challenge.

Wide receiver Tarik Black had his most notable day of practice with two touchdown catches. The 6-foot-3 Black ran crisp routes and used his 6-foot-3 frame to create a friendly target.

Tight end Isaiah Likely made a one-handed catch look easy and continued to get open running smooth routes. Likely has continued to stack strong practices.

Lamar Jackson climbed the pocket nicely to buy extra time in the red zone, then found Likely for a touchdown pass. Jackson doesn't figure to see much time, if any, during preseason games, so the practice reps in a new system are even more valuable.

Geno Stone had a nice pass breakup and continued sticking close to defenders in coverage. A strong special teams player, Stone has improved every season at safety and looks determined to continue that trend.

Safety Ar'Darius Washington got his hands on several passes and had a solid day. Stone, Washington and Brandon Stephens give the Ravens ample depth behind Marcus Williams and Kyle Hamilton.

Marlon Humphrey got a gift interception when Nelson Agholor juggled a catch and deflected the ball into Humphrey's hands. It's one of the few drops Agholor has made, but Humphrey was in prime position to take advantage.

While Humphrey was solid, Rock Ya-Sin may have enjoyed the best day among cornerbacks. He was tested often and gave up very few completions.