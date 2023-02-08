Top Takeaways From Roger Goodell's State of the Union Super Bowl Press Conference

Feb 08, 2023 at 05:01 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

020823-Goodell
Mike Stewart/AP Photos
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL football game, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell defended the quality of officiating in the NFL and raised the possibility of flex scheduling for "Thursday Night Football" at his annual Super Bowl press conference.

Touching on a variety of subjects Wednesday, Goodell addressed the increased scrutiny on officiating that has taken place following the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals. There was a procedural mistake by the officials in that game, which led to a third down being replayed. In addition, there were several debatable calls and non-calls during critical moments of the game, but Goodell said he believes the league's games are being officiated at a high level.

Other topics the commissioner addressed included:

  • Goodell raised the possibility that flex scheduling could be coming to "Thursday Night Football" in the not-distant future. Beginning in 2023, there will be flex scheduling for "Monday Night Football" from Weeks 14-18. Flex scheduling has been implemented for "Sunday Night Football" since 2006 during later weeks of the season. This past season, the Ravens-Steelers game in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium was flexed to "Sunday Night Football. "
  • Goodell said he was pleased with the new Pro Bowl Games format and that it's likely here to stay. He added that the NFL would look to grow flag football globally.
  • Goodell was asked several questions about the NFL's hiring practices in regard to diversity. One Black head coach has been added to the ranks this offseason – Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans, along with one Black General Manager, Ran Carthon of the Titans. The Cardinals and Colts had yet to fill their head coach vacancies as of Wednesday afternoon. Goodell said "there's more work ahead of us" in regard to the league's hiring practices relating to minorities and women.
  • Goodell said the NFL would continue its efforts to expand globally, after positive reaction to the first regular-season game held in Germany in 2022.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Will the Focus Be on Building the Offense?

Would Keenan Allen be of interest if he's released? Which wide receiver prospect fits best? Who does Lamar Jackson want at OC?

news

Rumor Mill: Eric Bieniemy a 'Prime Candidate' for Ravens Job

Here are the latest reports on the Ravens' search for their next offensive coordinator.

news

Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Three Receivers Remain Hot Choices

With the Senior Bowl over and the Combine approaching, a number of mock drafts still expect the Ravens to target a receiver in Round 1.

news

Late for Work 2/8: Mark Andrews Calls Lamar Jackson a 'Raven for Life'

Four Ravens make Top 100 free agents list. Baltimore lands PFF's No. 1 WR in 'biggest needs' mock draft.

news

Late for Work 2/7: J.K. Dobbins Receives High Praise in Maurice Jones-Drew's Running Back Rankings

The Ravens take Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver in 2022 redraft. Pro Bowlers love playing as the Ravens in Madden.

news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins

Myles Garrett dislocated his toe at the Pro Bowl Games, but X-rays were negative. Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores is a finalist to be Arizona's next head coach.

news

Late for Work 2/6: Pundits See Allen Lazard As a Good Fit for Baltimore

The state of the Ravens Offensive Coordinator search. Ravens players react to possible tackling changes.

news

Best Moments and Takeaways From 'Bullies of Baltimore' 30-for-30

The greatest defense of all time was profiled by ESPN's 30-for-30. Here are some of the best moments.

news

Tyler Huntley's Four Touchdowns Highlight Ravens' Best Flag Football Moments

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley put on a show in Vegas, throwing four touchdowns in the AFC's 35-33 loss.

news

Ray Lewis, Roquan Smith Planning to Watch Film Together This Offseason

Ray Lewis sees the potential for Roquan Smith to take his game to another level and lead his teammates.

news

50 Words or Less: Next Season Will Present Opportunity for These Young Players

The Ravens are going about their offensive coordinator search the right way. A Stanford cornerback could be on Baltimore's radar after a strong Senior Bowl week.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising