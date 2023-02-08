Top Takeaways From Roger Goodell's State of the Union Super Bowl Press Conference

Touching on a variety of subjects Wednesday, Goodell addressed the increased scrutiny on officiating that has taken place following the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals. There was a procedural mistake by the officials in that game, which led to a third down being replayed. In addition, there were several debatable calls and non-calls during critical moments of the game, but Goodell said he believes the league's games are being officiated at a high level.