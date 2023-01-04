Wide Receiver Signed to Practice Squad, Daryl Worley Returns

Jan 04, 2023 at 01:40 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

010423-Tarik
Seth Wenig/AP Photos
New York Jets' Tarik Black participates in a drill at the NFL football team's training facility in Florham Park, N.J., Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Wide receiver Tarik Black, who was released from the Jets practice squad on Dec. 6, has signed with Baltimore's practice squad.

Black was an undrafted rookie in 2021 after catching 10 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown during his senior season at Texas. During three seasons at Michigan, Black caught 40 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns.

Black spent most of his rookie season on the Colts' practice squad before signing with the Jets later that year. He appeared in one game with New York, catching one pass for 10 yards during the 2021 regular-season finale.

Veteran cornerback Daryl Worley, who has played primarily on special teams this season, was designated to return from the injured list Wednesday and joined the team at practice.

Worley was placed on the injured list Dec. 10 with a hamstring injury. He has appeared in seven games this season with three tackles, playing 84 snaps on special teams and six snaps on defense.

