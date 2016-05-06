Tavon Young Drove To Baltimore Right After Getting Drafted

Tavon Young may hold the Ravens record for the rookie to get on M&T Bank Stadium's field the fastest.

When Young got the call from the Ravens in the fourth round last Saturday, the Maryland native hopped in the car and led a caravan to Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens were in the middle of holding their Flock Festival for several thousand fans and Young had to check out the party.

He stepped on the gas made the trip from D.C. in about 45 minutes. 

"As soon as we hung up, we started driving down there," Young said.

Less than an hour after getting the phone call to say he was getting drafted, Young was on stage at Flock Festival decked out in Ravens gear getting an ovation from the fans in attendance.

He rolled deep into M&T Bank Stadium, bringing along friends and family to share in the moment.

"We came in like four cars," Young said with a laugh. "It was like 15 of us."

Young grew up in Oxon Hill and went to Potomac High School in Prince George's County. He played college ball at Temple, and is eager to suit up so close to home.

"This is a dream come true," Young said. "They have a great fan base, great organization and I'm just happy to be here."

