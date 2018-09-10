Tavon Young's Return Is Huge Boost for Ravens Defense

Young also did well in coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, he was targeted twice, gave up one catch for 11 yards and broke up the other.

Young's return is one reason the Ravens believe they can cope with the absence of cornerback Jimmy Smith, who still has three games left in his suspension for violating the NFL substance abuse policy. Smith is missed, but the Ravens are obviously coping.

"That's a tough loss, but for us, it's all the same," Young said. "Our energy is always up, and we've got the leaders back there – Brandon [Carr], Eric [Weddle] – and we've got the young guys, too, ready to play."

Young looks very ready, too. The Ravens will face a tougher challenge Thursday dealing with Dalton, someone with far more experience than Peterman.

The heartbreaking loss to the Bengals that kept the Ravens from advancing to the playoffs last season is still fresh in their minds. The Ravens were already talking about the Bengals in the locker room following Sunday's win. The convincing win over Buffalo felt good, but the Ravens were not allowing themselves to get too high too soon.