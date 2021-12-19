Tavon Young, Tyre Phillips Exit With Injuries

The Ravens' most injury-plagued positions – cornerback and offensive tackle – have taken two more hits.

Tavon Young (concussion) and right tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) both exited the game in the first quarter and were ruled out at halftime.

Young was injured in the second quarter as he made a tackle on bruising Packers running back AJ Dillon. Young went to the blue medical tent and then soon to the locker room.