Tavon Young, Tyre Phillips Exit With Injuries

Dec 19, 2021 at 06:26 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

121921-Tavon-Young-Tyre-Phillips
Joey Pulone/Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens
Left: CB Tavon Young (25); Right: T Tyre Phillips (74)

The Ravens' most injury-plagued positions – cornerback and offensive tackle – have taken two more hits.

Tavon Young (concussion) and right tackle Tyre Phillips (knee) both exited the game in the first quarter and were ruled out at halftime.

Young was injured in the second quarter as he made a tackle on bruising Packers running back AJ Dillon. Young went to the blue medical tent and then soon to the locker room.

Without Young, the Ravens have Anthony Averett, Kevon Seymour and Robert Jackson as their top three cornerbacks.

Phillips was also injured in the second quarter on a play that ended with an intentional grounding. Phillips has been replaced by David Sharpe, who was activated from the practice squad for the game.

The Ravens are already without starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (hand), not to mention left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle).

