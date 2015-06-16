TE Dennis Pitta Not Medically Cleared Yet





Dennis Pitta did not practice during mandatory minicamp Tuesday because he has not been medically cleared to do so.

The veteran tight end participated in individual and positional drills during Organized Team Activities earlier this month as he recovers from a second major hip injury in as many years, but he still needs additional clearance to participate in minicamp practice.

"In minicamp, unless you're cleared, you can't come out to practice," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Until he gets cleared by the doctors, he won't be able to practice."

Pitta watched practice from the sidelines wearing shorts and a T-shirt, but did not participate in any drills. The Ravens have said throughout the offseason that they're holding out hope that he can return, but there is no guarantee he will play again.

"A couple of things are going to have to happen for him to play, ultimately," Harbaugh said. "No. 1, he is going to have to be cleared by the doctors. No. 2 is he's going to have decide he wants to play because obviously there is going to be some risk involved."

Pitta said during an interview last month that he's "optimistic" about suiting up in 2015.

"I feel good, but obviously it's a process," Pitta said. "I have an idea in mind of where I'd like to be in a couple months, but at the same time you don't know."

The Ravens will take their time getting Pitta back on the field. The team still has more than six weeks before the start of training camp, and the next step for the 29-year-old is to get the green light from the medical staff.