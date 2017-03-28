Teams Are Interested In Trading For Timmy Jernigan

Mar 28, 2017 at 05:55 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

28_Jernigan_News.jpg


Head Coach John Harbaugh didn't shoot down a report Tuesday that there is a possibility of trading defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan.

"Trade talks always go on," Harbaugh said at the NFL league meetings in Phoenix Tuesday morning.

"People are interested in Timmy because I'm sure they feel like, with our defensive line situation – we have a lot of good, young players – that he might be available. So people are going to ask about him."

Jernigan, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and it could be difficult for Baltimore to retain him beyond 2017 considering the Ravens just paid Brandon Williams $52.5 million for the next five years, per Spotrac.

The question is what the Ravens could get in return. If a team doesn't come forward with a high enough offer (likely in draft pick currency), Baltimore could keep Jernigan and get a compensatory pick in the 2019 NFL Draft if he signs elsewhere next season.

"Everybody is up for trade. I'm sure that if the Ravens got enough, they'd trade me in a second," Harbaugh joked. "[Trading players is] part of the conversation in the NFL."

Jernigan is a very talented player. The 2014 second-round pick started 15 of 16 games last season and registered 31 tackles, a career-high five sacks, three passes defensed and an interception. He has 13 career sacks in three seasons.

The Florida State product started hot last season with three sacks in the Ravens' first three games. Over the second half of the season, however, he notched one sack and seven tackles.

"To me, Timmy is going to have the best year of his career, without question," Harbaugh said.

"Timmy, I'm sure he's training hard. I know how passionate he is, I know how much he wants to be great. He's another guy that gives me big squeezes and tells me everything is going to be OK. He wants to be a great player."

As Harbaugh pointed out, the Ravens have depth at defensive tackle.

Along with Williams, the Ravens are returning rising sophomore Michael Pierce, who was highly impressive as an undrafted rookie last season. Pierce logged 35 tackles and two sacks, and could be in line for a bigger role.

The Ravens also have Carl Davis and Willie Henry. Davis, a third-round pick in 2015, spent last season on injured reserve (leg), but played in 13 games and made 11 tackles as a rookie. Henry, a fourth-round pick last season, didn't see any game action and finished the season on injured reserve.

After the loss of Lawrence Guy (New England Patriots) in free agency, Baltimore currently has 2016 third-round pick Bronson Kaufusi and 2014 fourth-round pick Brent Urban at defensive end. Kaufusi (broken ankle) missed his entire rookie season. Urban was finally healthy last season and logged 10 tackles and two sacks in 16 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Will 'Turn Over Every Stone' on Injury Prevention and Rehab

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he won't attribute the team's injury only to bad luck and plans to 'change a lot.'
news

Bills Will Interview Tee Martin for Offensive Coordinator

Tee Martin helped improve the Ravens wide receivers this year in his first season in the NFL and Baltimore.
news

John Harbaugh Is Moving Forward With Greg Roman

Head Coach John Harbaugh outlined the offense's shortcomings, but said 'we have all the elements' schematically to succeed.
news

What Mink Thinks: Mike Macdonald Is Cast for a Harbaugh Sequel

At the suggestion of John Harbaugh, Jim Harbaugh hired Mike Macdonald to turn around his defense. Now Macdonald has the same task back in Baltimore.
news

Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks Both Pick Mauling O-Linemen

Here are the latest mock drafts with the Ravens picking at No. 14 in the first round.
news

Mailbag: Early Picks for Ravens' Top Draft Choice

Will the Ravens sign Antonio Brown? Did the lack of sacks factor into Wink Martindale's departure? How do the Ravens get more pressure with their defensive line?
news

Odafe Oweh Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Ravens rookie is part of the defensive linemen group, as former Penn State teammate Micah Parsons took home Rookie of the Year.
news

What Mink Thinks: The Ravens Defense Is Facing a Potential Overhaul

Parting ways with Wink Martindale is just part of what could be a defensive overhaul this offseason.
news

Ravens Bring Back Ben Mason on Reserve/Future Deal

The Ravens originally picked the Michigan fullback/tight end in the fifth round in 2021.
news

What Mink Thinks: Joe Burrow Is the New Ben Roethlisberger (And Maybe Better)

The Bengals' young quarterback has the confidence and gunslinger mentality that will make him a headache in the AFC North for a long time.
news

Jarret Johnson Is a Finalist for Salute to Service Award

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida that employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veterans' spouses and children of military members.
news

Mailbag: How Do the Ravens Improve With Such Little Cap Space?

Which Ravens should be ready for Week 1 next season? Is Lamar Jackson motivated by playoff criticisms? How about opening the 2022 season against the Bengals?
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising