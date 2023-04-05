Late for Work 4/5: Bleacher Report Predicts Teddy Bridgewater to Sign With Ravens

Pro Football Focus: Rock Ya-Sin's Most Impactful Landing Spot Is Baltimore

"Now that the dust has settled on free agency, one major storyline shows how aggressively Baltimore was looking to add talent at outside cornerback," Spielberger wrote. "Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on his 'Big Play Slay' podcast that he was very, very close to signing with the Ravens. With the Eagles stepping up and extending Slay, Baltimore should look to take a flier on the younger Ya-Sin, even if they may use an early draft pick on a long-term replacement going forward."