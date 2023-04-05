Late for Work 4/5: Bleacher Report Predicts Teddy Bridgewater to Sign With Ravens

Teddy Bridgewater Predicted to Sign With Ravens
It's been reported that the Ravens are in the market for a veteran quarterback, and Teddy Bridgewater is the top free agent at the position still available. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox connected the dots and predicted that Bridgewater will sign a one-year deal with Baltimore.
"The Ravens have a quality backup in restricted free agent and 2022 Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley, but they've reportedly already shown interest in strengthening their quarterback room," Knox wrote. " … It's worth noting that the Ravens gave Huntley the low RFA tender, meaning another team can sign him to an offer sheet and surrender nothing in return if Baltimore doesn't match. Jackson's future in Baltimore is entirely uncertain, and there's a chance that the Ravens could lose their top two quarterbacks in the same offseason. Bridgewater would be an ideal insurance policy for the Ravens."
Bridgewater, 30, has started 65 games in the NFL. As the backup to Tua Tagovailoa in Miami last season, Bridgewater played in five games, starting two. Bridgewater was the starter in Denver in 2021, throwing a career-high 18 touchdown passes to seven interceptions in 14 games.
Pros and Cons of Ravens Potentially Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
As noted in yesterday’s Late for Work, the Ravens reportedly have made an offer to free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Athletic's Mike Jones looked at the pros and cons of Baltimore potentially signing the three-time Pro Bowler, who reportedly also has interest from the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams.
"Coach John Harbaugh is operating as if Jackson will remain in Baltimore, and improving the Ravens' receiving unit ranks high on the priority list. If healthy, Beckham could certainly help in this area," Jones wrote. "He also would benefit from pairing with tight end Mark Andrews — Jackson's favorite target. But the biggest question involves durability and whether Beckham could make it through an entire season unscathed and position the Ravens for a deep postseason run."
Jones said the consensus among NFL talent evaluators is that the 30-year-old Beckham is no longer an explosive, game-changing threat but still can help teams as a secondary receiver.
"He looked 'good,' according to one talent evaluator who attended his private workout, but still had a little way to go before regaining top form," Jones wrote.
Todd McShay Likes Idea of Quentin Johnston in Todd Monken's Offense
ESPN's Todd McShay has the Ravens picking a wide receiver at No. 22 in his latest mock draft — USC's Quentin Johnston.
"I like the idea of the big 6-3 receiver in new coordinator Todd Monken's offense," McShay wrote. "Johnston is still refining his route running, but he has a big catch radius, can make plays in the vertical pass game and will pick up chunks of yardage after the catch. The Ravens averaged 12.2 yards per catch on throws to wideouts last season (23rd in the NFL), so having a player like Johnston on the outside could take the offense to another level."
Depending on what happens with Jackson, McShay said Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker "could be in play" for the Ravens at No. 22.
Pro Football Focus: Rock Ya-Sin's Most Impactful Landing Spot Is Baltimore
Baltimore is the ideal landing spot for free-agent cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, in the opinion of Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger. Ya-Sin reportedly visited the Ravens last month.
"Now that the dust has settled on free agency, one major storyline shows how aggressively Baltimore was looking to add talent at outside cornerback," Spielberger wrote. "Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay said on his 'Big Play Slay' podcast that he was very, very close to signing with the Ravens. With the Eagles stepping up and extending Slay, Baltimore should look to take a flier on the younger Ya-Sin, even if they may use an early draft pick on a long-term replacement going forward."
A 2019 second-round pick by the Colts, the 26-year-old Ya-Sin allowed an explosive reception on just 0.9% of coverage snaps over the past two seasons, which was the top mark in the NFL, according to PFF.
The Ravens haven't ruled out re-signing veteran cornerback Marcus Peters, who is still available.