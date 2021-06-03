Tee Martin Loves Coaching Wide Receivers

"I think I give them the perspective of what the guy in the pocket sees," Martin said. "Sometimes at wide receiver, [you say], 'We're always open. The ball could've come to me.' But there's only one football, right? So, if I can help them understand progressions, if I can help them understand the mind of the quarterback and help them understand protections on a deeper level, it brings more meaning to how we run our route and the purpose of what we're doing."

It remains to be seen which wide receivers will make the biggest strides this season, and the competition for playing time and roles will be intense. But Martin likes the work ethic of the entire group. Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman has talked about putting new wrinkles into the passing game, and Martin sees receivers at OTAs who are willing to work and determined to succeed.

"We've improved on details, fundamentals and techniques of route running all the way down to stance and starts, how we get off the line of scrimmage in terms of releases, top of the routes, being more efficient at the top of the routes, creating more separation, and ultimately, catching the ball and making plays," Martin said. "That's pretty much been the focus as we're installing the bulk of our offense during this time.