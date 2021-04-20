Terrace Marshall Jr. vs. Rashod Bateman. Ravens, Draft Experts Weigh In

So which player has a better chance of getting to No. 27 and which fits Baltimore better?

Kiper believes there's a chance that both will be there, but feels Bateman is the hotter prospect right now after his 40-yard dash. Though Kiper has projected Marshall slightly ahead of Bateman in his mock drafts, he said he hasn't settled on which one he would rank higher.

"Either one of them [would be good]," Kiper said. "If they're both there, that's going to be interesting. If one is gone, that makes it a little easier. I think both of them could possibly be there. Bateman seems like the hot guy right now between the two."

Brooks said the two players are "very comparable in terms of talent level" but leans toward Bateman over Marshall for the Ravens.

"I don't know that you can go wrong with either guy, but I'm thinking about Baltimore and what is needed, I would probably lean toward Bateman because Bateman is more of your classic, traditional, No. 1 receiver that you would see year after year after year," he said.

Jeremiah doesn't think either would be a good value at pick No. 27, but could see Baltimore trading back and selecting one with its top pick – though he feels adding a pass rusher would make more sense. Though he said they're both "really good players," Jeramiah has Marshall ranked 37th on his big board and Bateman at No. 48.