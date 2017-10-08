Terrance West Goes Down With Calf Injury

Oct 08, 2017
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens' injuries on offense keep piling up.

Running back Terrance West went down with a calf injury on the Ravens' first offensive drive of Sunday's game in Oakland.

He did not return, leaving Alex Collins and Javorius Allen as the team's only available running backs against the Raiders.

Following a 52-yard throw and catch from Joe Flacco to Mike Wallace on the first play of the game, West rumbled for a 4-yard gain, then went up the middle for a 13-yard gain.

West immediately grabbed at the back of his leg after going to the turf on the second run. He couldn't put weight on it as he was assisted to the sideline, where he was then taken to the locker room on a cart.

The Ravens, who lead the NFL with 16 players on injured reserve, already have two running backs on IR. Kenneth Dixon (knee) won't return and Danny Woodhead (hamstring) could return later this season. Woodhead went down on the Ravens' first offensive series of the season.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis, who was stepping in for the injured Brandon Williams (foot), suffered a hamstring injury and did not return.

Right guard Matt Skura suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and also did not return. Skura was already stepping in for Marshal Yanda (ankle) along an injury-ravaged offensive line. Rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor replaced Skura.

