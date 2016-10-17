Terrell Suggs Could Return Soon, Marshal Yanda Will Be A 'Stretch'

Suggs injured his arm while sacking quarterback Eli Manning in the fourth quarter. He shook his arm, motioned to come out of the game and never returned. It was Suggs' fifth sack of the season, which leads the team and is tied for sixth-most in the NFL.

The other Pro Bowler that may not play against the Jets is right guard Marshal Yanda, who missed his first game since 2012 Sunday against the Giants. Yanda is dealing with a shoulder injury.

"Marshal Yanda will be a stretch [to play] with his situation," Harbaugh said. "So we'll see how that one goes."

The Ravens had three backups on the offensive line (John Urschel, James Hurst and Ryan Jensen) against the Giants, but Harbaugh commended the group for how it played.

Baltimore has a chance to get more injured players back against the Jets. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh), wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. (ankle), returner Devin Hester Sr. (thigh), right tackle Rick Wagner (thigh) and outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil (foot) all did not play.

Harbaugh said he would make announcements on any long-term injuries, and didn't have any further news, saying he wasn't going to get into the status of players who could suit up.

"There's nothing else off the top of my head that will put guys out for next week at this time," Harbaugh said.