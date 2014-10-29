Terrell Suggs On Big Ben's Big Game: 'Congratulations. Whatever.'





Of course Terrell Suggs would have a great reaction to Big Ben's big day last Sunday.

Ben Roethlisberger set several Steelers records and came close to breaking the NFL's all-time record when he passed for 522 yards and six touchdowns in a 51-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. He completed a franchise-record 40 of 49 passes (81.6 percent) with no interceptions.

So what do you have to say, Suggs?

"Congratulations to him. Whatever," the linebacker said. "They have to line up Sunday and so do we."

A reporter noted to Suggs that Roethlisberger is coming off his best game ever.

"Was it?" Suggs incredulously shot back. "Statistically, it was his best game ever. I'm pretty sure those [Super Bowls], he'll count those as pretty good games, too."

The rest of the Ravens weren't awestruck by Roethlisberger's performance either.

"Ben's been Ben for years. He's been putting up stats like that for the longest," cornerback Lardarius Webb said. "We knew before they even played their game [last week] that we were going to have to come in on point in the secondary."

Safety Matt Elam saw Roethlisberger's Madden-like stat line, too.

"It didn't surprise me because I've been watching Ben all my life and playing against him last year," he said. "He has that in him. He has the ability to run guys free with his feet."

During his 11 seasons, Roethlisberger has made a living off making big plays via backyard football. Being that he's 6-foot-5, 241 pounds, he's very difficult for even linemen and linebackers to bring down. Roethlisberger also has an uncanny way of squirming out of tackles.

Those physical abilities allow him to buy time and for his receivers to get open deep. The longer a cornerback and safety has to cover, the more difficult their job becomes.

Roethlisberger hit five passes of 20 or more yards last Sunday. He had gains of 47 (touchdown), 49 and 52 yards.

Roethlisberger hasn't gone off against the Ravens in quite some time, however. The last time he topped 300 yards was Nov. 6, 2011 in a loss at M&T Bank Stadium. In the last three meetings, Roethlisberger has averaged 211 passing yards.

Elam said part of the reason for that is because Ravens coaches do a good job of prepping the players for Roethlisberger's unusual style.

"We're more prepared for it than other teams," he said.

The front seven is responsible for stopping the run and keeping Roethlisberger in the pocket. The secondary practices scramble drills throughout the week and preach "plastering" their man when plays break down.