Terrell Suggs On Health Status: We'll See Sunday

Dec 13, 2012 at 08:12 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

Terrell Suggs is hoping to get back on the field after missing last week's game with a biceps injury.

He has practiced for the last week, but his status for Sunday is still up in the air.

So if Suggs were a betting man, would he bet on himself to suit up Sunday?


"If it was a Vegas game and 50/50 odds, you would have the best odds in Vegas," Suggs said. "But anything else I wouldn't know, so we'll just have to wait and see Sunday."

With the Vegas reference, it appears Suggs is giving himself a favorable chance to play this week.

Suggs was a full participant in Thursday's practice for the first time since suffering the injury, but he didn't indicate how well his arm has handled the contact during practice.

"I can't really say," Suggs said. "Different plays, run, pass, a lot of things are different. There are a lot of deciding factors when you are playing in a football game."

Suggs suffered in the injury in the second half of the Week 13 game against the Steelers. The injury is a very serious strain and could be considered a tear, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens hoped that Suggs would be able to play last week, but the team opted to keep him sidelined based on a variety of factors. 

"It was wet, [we were facing an] option quarterback. It was a must-win game. There was just too much on the line to chance it, especially with my arm," Suggs said. "I thought I would hinder the team by playing last week. It feels good this week, and we'll just have to see come Sunday.

"I had a week of rest. I feel a little bit better than last week."

The Ravens hope to get Suggs and veteran linebacker Ray Lewis back on the field this week. Lewis is eligible to come off injured reserve-designated to return and play for the first time since Week 6.

If Lewis and Suggs are both able to play, then it would be the first time this season that they take the field together. Last week's game against Washington was the first time since Suggs came into the NFL in 2003 that neither of them were on the field for a game.

"Hopefully," Suggs responded when asked about him and Lewis suiting up. "Like I said, we are just waiting to see. We have these last three [games], and these last three are our season. Hopefully, all that happens soon."

In terms of the other injury updates, fullback Vonta Leach (ankle), right guard Marshal Yanda (ankle), defensive end Pernell McPhee (thigh) and safety Bernard Pollard (chest) did not practice for the second straight day.

The limited participants were tight end Ed Dickson (knee), linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (ankle), defensive tackle Arthur Jones (shoulder) and running backs Ray Rice (hip) and Bernard Pierce (back). Ellerbe has missed the last two games, and Thursday was his first practice since suffering the injury in Week 12.

The full participants on Thursday were safety Ed Reed (shoulder), wide receivers Jacoby Jones (ankle), Deonte Thompson (thigh) and LaQuan Williams (thigh) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (abdomen). 

