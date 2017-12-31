Terrell Suggs Plans to Play Next Year and for Years to Come

Terrell Suggs was among the last Ravens players out of the locker room Sunday, the loss hanging heavy on the veteran outside linebacker.
But this isn't the last we've seen of Suggs.
At 35 years old, Suggs just finished his 15th NFL season. He's headed to his seventh Pro Bowl. And he'll be back for more.
"I'm planning on playing football a few more years," Suggs said in a gloomy postgame locker room. "You think I should quit?"
No, the reporter answered. Suggs shook his head.
"My body ain't what's hurting right now," Suggs said. "I plan on playing football next year and for years to come."
Suggs notched a team-leading 11 sacks, 49 tackles and four forced fumbles this season. It was tied for the third-most sacks in a single season during his career.
That's of no solace to Suggs after Sunday's loss, however, after the Ravens defense gave up a game-winning 49-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left on fourth-and-12.
"It's like a bad dream," Suggs said. "Fifteen years as a Raven, I would have to say this one is definitely the most devastating. I'll remember this one forever."
Check out all the photos from M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens host the Bengals in week 17 of the 2017 season!