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Terrell Suggs Plans to Play Next Year and for Years to Come

Dec 31, 2017 at 01:14 PM
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Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

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Terrell Suggs was among the last Ravens players out of the locker room Sunday, the loss hanging heavy on the veteran outside linebacker.

But this isn't the last we've seen of Suggs.

At 35 years old, Suggs just finished his 15th NFL season. He's headed to his seventh Pro Bowl. And he'll be back for more.

"I'm planning on playing football a few more years," Suggs said in a gloomy postgame locker room. "You think I should quit?"

No, the reporter answered. Suggs shook his head.

"My body ain't what's hurting right now," Suggs said. "I plan on playing football next year and for years to come."

Suggs notched a team-leading 11 sacks, 49 tackles and four forced fumbles this season. It was tied for the third-most sacks in a single season during his career.

That's of no solace to Suggs after Sunday's loss, however, after the Ravens defense gave up a game-winning 49-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left on fourth-and-12.

"It's like a bad dream," Suggs said. "Fifteen years as a Raven, I would have to say this one is definitely the most devastating. I'll remember this one forever."

Week 17: Ravens vs. Bengals

Check out all the photos from M&T Bank Stadium as the Ravens host the Bengals in week 17 of the 2017 season!

ILB Patrick Onwuasor
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ILB Patrick Onwuasor

No Title
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S Eric Weddle
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S Eric Weddle

DT Brandon Williams
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DT Brandon Williams

OLB Terrell Suggs
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OLB Terrell Suggs

CB Brandon Carr
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CB Brandon Carr

S Eric Weddle
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S Eric Weddle

CB Brandon Carr
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CB Brandon Carr

DB/RS Lardarius Webb
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DB/RS Lardarius Webb

OLB Terrell Suggs
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OLB Terrell Suggs

OLB Terrell Suggs
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OLB Terrell Suggs

QB Joe Flacco
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QB Joe Flacco

RB Alex Collins
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RB Alex Collins

CB Maurice Canady
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CB Maurice Canady

S Tony Jefferson
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S Tony Jefferson

OLB Matthew Judon
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OLB Matthew Judon

QB Joe Flacco
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QB Joe Flacco

RB Danny Woodhead
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RB Danny Woodhead

OLB Terrell Suggs
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OLB Terrell Suggs

ILB C.J. Mosley
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ILB C.J. Mosley

OLB Za'Darius Smith
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OLB Za'Darius Smith

WR/RS Chris Moore
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WR/RS Chris Moore

WR/RS Chris Moore
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WR/RS Chris Moore

QB Joe Flacco
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QB Joe Flacco

WR/RS Chris Moore
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WR/RS Chris Moore

WR Mike Wallace
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WR Mike Wallace

RB Alex Collins
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RB Alex Collins

RB Danny Woodhead
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RB Danny Woodhead

QB Joe Flacco
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QB Joe Flacco

TE Nick Boyle
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TE Nick Boyle

QB Joe Flacco
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QB Joe Flacco

WR Mike Wallace
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WR Mike Wallace

WR Mike Wallace
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WR Mike Wallace

RB Alex Collins
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RB Alex Collins

RB Alex Collins
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RB Alex Collins

RB Alex Collins
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RB Alex Collins

RB Alex Collins
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RB Alex Collins

TE Nick Boyle
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TE Nick Boyle

WR/RS Michael Campanaro
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WR/RS Michael Campanaro

OLB Matthew Judon
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OLB Matthew Judon

RB Javorius Allen
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RB Javorius Allen

RB Matthew Judon
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RB Matthew Judon

TE Benjamin Watson
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TE Benjamin Watson

OLB Za'Darius Smith
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OLB Za'Darius Smith

DT Brandon Williams
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DT Brandon Williams

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