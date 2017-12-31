Terrell Suggs Plans to Play Next Year and for Years to Come

"I'm planning on playing football a few more years," Suggs said in a gloomy postgame locker room. "You think I should quit?"

No, the reporter answered. Suggs shook his head.

"My body ain't what's hurting right now," Suggs said. "I plan on playing football next year and for years to come."

Suggs notched a team-leading 11 sacks, 49 tackles and four forced fumbles this season. It was tied for the third-most sacks in a single season during his career.

That's of no solace to Suggs after Sunday's loss, however, after the Ravens defense gave up a game-winning 49-yard touchdown with 44 seconds left on fourth-and-12.