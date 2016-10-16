Terrell Suggs To Undergo Tests To Determine Extent Of Arm Injury

Oct 16, 2016 at 10:24 AM
Downing_Garrett
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

16_Suggs_news.jpg


Terrell Suggs will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the arm injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants.

The veteran outside linebacker appeared to injure his left arm while sacking quarterback Elli Manning in the fourth quarter. He immediately came to the sideline after the play to get attention from the medical staff.

They put a wrap on Suggs' left bicep, but he was not able to return. Suggs and Head Coach John Harbaugh both said they're not sure how serious the injury is. 

"We don't know," Suggs said. "I ain't no doctor. We're going to get it looked at, but you know who I am and what I represent. I'm going to get it looked at and make sure everything is alright."

The Ravens know how valuable Suggs is to the defense. The 14-year veteran is the emotional leader of the group, and the Ravens missed him dearly last season when a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 1.

If the injury were to sideline Suggs for an extended period, that would be another significant blow for a team dealing with several injuries.

The Ravens came into the game without starting linebackers C.J. Mosley and Elvis Dumervil, wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Top cornerback Jimmy Smith also went down Sunday against the Giants with a concussion and missed the entire second half.

