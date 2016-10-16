Terrell Suggs To Undergo Tests To Determine Extent Of Arm Injury

"We don't know," Suggs said. "I ain't no doctor. We're going to get it looked at, but you know who I am and what I represent. I'm going to get it looked at and make sure everything is alright."

The Ravens know how valuable Suggs is to the defense. The 14-year veteran is the emotional leader of the group, and the Ravens missed him dearly last season when a torn Achilles ended his season in Week 1.

If the injury were to sideline Suggs for an extended period, that would be another significant blow for a team dealing with several injuries.