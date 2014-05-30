Terrence Brooks Inks Rookie Deal

The Ravens have all their rookies under contract.
Third-round safety Terrence Brooks signed his four-year deal on Thursday. He was the last rookie to do so after first-round pick C.J. Mosley inked his on Tuesday.
The financial details are not disclosed by the team, but according to the CBA (which slots rookies' salaries), Brooks' deal is worth $2.906 million, including a $606,376 signings bonus.
Brooks is expected to challenge for the starting free safety position this summer, contending with free-agent veteran Darian Stewart. Many pundits see Brooks as having the edge as they head into organized team activities.
Brooks was a standout on Florida State's undefeated squad and ferocious defense. He made 33 of his 56 tackles in run support last season, but also allowed just 33 percent of passes in his direction to be completed.