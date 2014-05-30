Terrence Brooks Inks Rookie Deal





The Ravens have all their rookies under contract.

Third-round safety Terrence Brooks signed his four-year deal on Thursday. He was the last rookie to do so after first-round pick C.J. Mosley inked his on Tuesday.

The financial details are not disclosed by the team, but according to the CBA (which slots rookies' salaries), Brooks' deal is worth $2.906 million, including a $606,376 signings bonus.

Brooks is expected to challenge for the starting free safety position this summer, contending with free-agent veteran Darian Stewart. Many pundits see Brooks as having the edge as they head into organized team activities.