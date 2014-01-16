Teryl Austin Headed To Detroit





UPDATE, Jan. 17, 12:51 p.m.: The Lions have announced that they have officially hired Teryl Austin to be their defensive coordinator.

It seems the Ravens have another coaching position to fill.

Secondary Coach Teryl Austin has reportedly agreed to be Jim Caldwell's defensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Caldwell was named the Lions' head coach on Tuesday. Caldwell and Austin worked together for two years in Baltimore and previously for three years at Wake Forest (1993-1995).

Austin, 48, spent the past three seasons in Baltimore and has been praised for grooming the Ravens' defensive backs. He was well-liked by his players.

Austin was specifically influential in the development of cornerbacks Jimmy Smith, Lardarius Webb, Chykie Brown and former Raven and sixth-round pick Cary Williams, who got a big free-agent deal in Philadelphia.

The former University of Florida defensive coordinator oversaw a Ravens secondary that ranked 12th in the NFL in average passing yards allowed per game (230) in 2013.

The Ravens have two in-house candidates that could potentially replace Austin.