Tested More, Lardarius Webb Says Bring It





Last week, Webb surrendered a 64-yard touchdown to Packers receiver Jordy Nelson. The Packers faked a run away from Webb before rolling Aaron Rodgers back deep in the pocket. By the time Webb took his eyes off the run, Nelson already had two steps on him.

"[I need to] just keep working on my eyes," Webb said. "My eyes were somewhere they didn't need to be, in the backfield. Just keep them on my man. That's a play I'm supposed to be on top of."

Defensive Coordiantor Dean Pees said that at this point, Webb is more getting accustomed to having his eyes in the right place than trying to overcome any difficulties with his knee.

"He's just getting back into – I don't know if I want to say playing shape – playing mode, which takes a little while," Pees said. "I have the utmost confidence in him."

Webb isn't shaken by the big play against him, or by more targets from the opponent.

"Just keep coming, man. In a while they'll learn," he said. "Let them keep on game-planning me and coming at me. In a minute, 21 is going to rise."

Webb said he's baiting other teams to throw at him. He has five pass deflections, but has yet to notch an interception this season.

"I guess they see a couple games where some guys are getting some catches," he said. "So continue to come. I'm ready to take the challenge."

Webb will have a tough assignment this Sunday in Pittsburgh. Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is seventh in the NFL in receiving yards (498).