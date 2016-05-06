That Time When Keenan Reynolds Found Out He Was No Longer A Quarterback

May 06, 2016 at 09:20 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_ReynoldsQB_news.jpg


Keenan Reynolds accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game – he thought – as a quarterback.

Well, about that …

"When I got invited to the [East-West] Shrine game, I saw that I wasn't a quarterback anymore, and I was like 'Well, this is fun,'" Reynolds said Friday on the first day of the Ravens' two-day rookie minicamp.

"I looked at the article and went to the quarterbacks and my name wasn't there. I kept going and got to the running backs and it said 'Keenan Reynolds.' I was like 'Alright, I guess I'm playing running back.'"

His father called, asking if Reynolds had seen the article.

"He was a little upset, but I was like 'Hey, it's just an opportunity to play,'" Reynolds said.

The Ravens don't see Reynolds as a quarterback or running back. They drafted him to be a wide receiver and returner.

It will be quite an adjustment for the Navy signal caller who has a scroll of accomplishments and records to his name.

In Navy's triple-option offense, Reynolds often ran with the football. During his senior year (13 games) he had just 115 passing attempts for 1,203 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He was effective when he threw, but it wasn't his greatest asset.

It is playmaking in space and running ability that makes Reynolds special. His 88 rushing touchdowns are the most in NCAA Division I history (including FBS and FCS), leading to him being initially pegged as a running back.

The Ravens have a stable of running backs and feel Reynolds can do more damage when further away from the big bodies inside the hash marks. Reynolds has the quickness to make defenders miss and the smarts to get open against complex NFL defenses. He can be a jack-of-all trades out of the slot.

It's perhaps fitting that his college career was capped by a 47-yard trick play catch in last season's Military Bowl victory over Pittsburgh. It was the only reception in his entire college career.

Reynolds said he doesn't have a preference between receiver and running back.

"Whatever I can do to get the ball in space because that's where I succeed and excel at," he said. "Whatever positions the team sees me able to do and be successful, then I will accept that role."

Reynolds has already begun his research on making the position change. He worked with former Redskins and Eagles returner Brian Mitchell during the pre-draft process, and on Friday Reynolds revealed that he's also spoken with former longtime Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward about the move from quarterback to receiver. Ward played quarterback, running back and wide receiver during his time at Georgia.

"I know that's like a cardinal sin in this building," Reynolds said with a laugh. "We got to talk before the draft, to ease anybody's mind. … He gave me some tips and tricks and things to work on to perfect my craft."

Reynolds will have to be a quick study to carve out a place in the Ravens offense this season.

The wide receiver corps is deep and competitive with Steve Smith Sr., Breshad Perriman, Mike Wallace, Kamar Aiken, Jeremy Butler, Marlon Brown,Michael Campanaro and fourth-round pick Chris Moore* *already on board. Reynolds would seem to fit into a slot role that Campanaro has occupied when healthy.

Reynolds said the biggest challenge in his evolution as a receiver will be the technique. He'll spend a lot of time with Wide Receivers Coach Bobby Engram this summer.

"Guys have spent years – 10, 15 years-plus perfecting these techniques, and I'm a newborn in this position," Reynolds said. "I just have to work extremely hard – twice as hard as the next man."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sammy Watkins Is Excited to Help Open Up Ravens' Passing Game

The new wide receiver is not worried about the Ravens' run-heavy offense, and believes he can help stretch the passing attack.
news

Sammy Watkins Officially Signs One-Year Contract

Veteran receiver Sammy Watkins has passed his physical and signed his contract.
news

Six Reasons to Love the Ravens-Rams 17th Game

Two of the NFL's most talented teams will face off at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021. Here's what to expect.
news

Ravens Bring Back L.J. Fort on a One-Year Deal

The veteran inside linebacker was let go in mid-March but is returning to the Ravens.
news

Ravens Have Four Rule Change Proposals. Here's the Full List

In addition to the Ravens' innovative overtime proposal, the team is also re-proposing ideas to help on-field officials with off-field assistance.
news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Willie Snead IV Signs With Raiders

The veteran wide receiver who spent the past three seasons with the Ravens is reportedly on his way to the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

What Mink Thinks: What the JuJu Smith-Schuster Reports Tell Us

If reports are true, the Ravens are clearly ready to spend money to upgrade at wide receiver. So what's the issue? It's not necessarily the easy explanation.
news

In Uncertain Market, Derek Wolfe Is Happy to Be Back in Baltimore

Defensive end Derek Wolfe said he was worried his days playing football might be done because of a lower salary cap.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Sign a Wide Receiver?

When will Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews get their extensions? Will more exotic blitzes be coming after the losses of Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue?
news

Derek Wolfe Returns to Baltimore on Three-Year Deal

Veteran defensive end Derek Wolfe has returned after a strong first season with the Ravens.
news

Tyus Bowser Stays With Ravens on a Four-Year Deal

The versatile outside linebacker is adept at dropping in coverage and on the ascending part of his career.
news

Ravens Re-Sign Linebacker Chris Board to One-Year Deal

The special teams dynamo and reserve linebacker is coming back for another year.
Advertising