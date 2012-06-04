The 411 On New Updated Free Agents





On May 11, the Ravens announced that they had signed 20 undrafted free agents.

Over the past month, however, some of the rookie faces in the locker room have changed.

Here is a quick roundup of the players you may not know about:

TE Matt Balasavage, Temple

He appeared in 42 career games, starting 19, and hauled in six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in four years. Balasavage was mainly a blocking tight end for an offense that finished ranked seventh nationally in rushing (256.5 ypg). He helped block for Ravens third-round pick running back Bernard Pierce last season.

LB Nigel Carr, Alabama StateA blue-chip prospect from Florida State, Carr played his final two years at Alabama State after transferring when his scholarship was rescinded for off-field problems. He played in seven games as a senior and 16 career games with the Hornets, posting 73 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

TE Bruce Figgins, GeorgiaFiggins converted from tight end to fullback during his senior year and made eight starts. He made 16 career receptions for 179 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs. The 6-foot-4, 272-pounder was selected to play in the East-West Shrine game following his senior year.

OL Addison Lawrence, Mississippi State

Lawrence played in 48 career games with a starting role at right tackle in his final 38. The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the nation's 38th-ranked rushing attack (175.3 yards per game) and the fourth-leading rusher in the SEC, running back Vick Ballard.

CB Jordan Mabin, Northwestern

Mabin started all but two games of the 51 he played in. He recorded seven career interceptions (including one he returned 92 yards for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles. He also returned three kickoffs for 55 yards. Mabin was a co-captain his senior year and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten.

OT Paul Madsen, Colorado StateThe 6-foot-4, 309-pounder was a team captain and played and started 11 games, garnering second-team all-conference honors. Madsen, 27, is older than most rookies because he delayed college enrollment in order to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

QB Chester Stewart, TempleThe local product (Hanover, Md.) played at DeMatha in Hyattsville, Md. Even with his 6-foot-3 size, Stewart often used his legs to pick up yardage in college. He completed 205 of 389 passes (52.7%) for 2,623 yards, 13 touchdowns and 17 interceptions during his career, and ran for 284 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 186 carries.