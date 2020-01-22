Best Moments From Day 1 at the Pro Bowl

Day 1 from the Pro Bowl is in the books and it was a good one.
The bummer is you remember just how fun this team was before it all ended way too early. After this weekend, the 2019 Ravens will be no more because change is the story of every offseason (sad emoji).
But let's enjoy it for these last few days! Here are the best moments from Day 1 at the 2019 Pro Bowl, where the Ravens have 12 players (minus Marcus Peters for injury reasons):
It started with Lamar Jackson – the belle of the ball – warming up for practice with Drew Brees' son, Baylen. Baylen was excited to meet "his guy" Jackson.
It's easy to see that Jackson has become a favorite of the kiddos, and he loves them too.
Marshal Yanda is at his eighth Pro Bowl, and his love for all the cameras has not diminished.
So then practice started and we got to see this feat. We're used to seeing Justin Tucker drill long distance field goals, but somehow it never gets old – especially when Mark Ingram II is the holder. Eat your heart out, Sam Koch.
One of the many perks of going to the Pro Bowl is all the free swag. Earl Thomas III is no stranger to flashy cleats, but these may take the cake.
Jackson and Mark Andrews took part in the Skills Challenge, but we're not allowed to release video of it yet (it airs Thursday at 9 p.m. on ESPN).
Anyway, we can rest assured that Marlon Humphrey will not be part of the passing accuracy challenge anytime soon. Not bad for a cornerback?
A lot of players bring their families on the trip. I mean, it's at Disney World.
However, it would be a little too soon for Matthew Judon's 1-week old son, Leonidas, to make the trip.
One of the coolest parts of the Pro Bowl is watching the stars interact with each other.
It seems like there's no love lost between the Ravens and Derrick Henry, who was a main character in the Ravens' playoff demise with 195 rushing yards and a leaping passing touchdown. Ingram, a fellow Alabama Heisman Trophy winner, had some fun with Henry.
I don't want to imagine Henry's power mixed with Jackson's juke moves. Stop sharing the secrets, Lamar!
As fun as it is to chop it up with the "enemy" though, the Ravens seem to be having the most fun just goofing around with each other once again.
However, the day did end with a mystery. Did Lamar break Ronnie Stanley's sunglasses?