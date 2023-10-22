The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win vs. Lions

Baltimore's Defense Is Playing With a Chip on Its Shoulder

The Lions entered this game with the NFL's third-ranked offense, but Baltimore shut them out for three quarters.The Ravens entered the game tied with Buffalo for the NFL lead in sacks (24.0), and they added five more to their total, led by Kyle Van Noy, who had two.

The Lions had only given up 10 sacks in their first six games but there doesn't seem to be anything that Baltimore's opponents can do to keep their quarterback from getting hit. JaredGoff was under duress throughout the game, and there were several occasions when he was clearly throwing the ball away just to avoid taking another sack.

Justin Madubuike had another sack and is mauling whoever tries to block him. Not only are the Ravens playing fast and furious on defense, they're making few mental mistakes in Mike Macdonald's second season as defensive coordinator.

The Ravens have had trouble finishing games the past several years, but this wasn't one of those games. They dominated on both sides of the ball, and on a day that Terrell Suggs entered the Ravens Ring of Honor, the Ravens gave a defensive performance that Suggs could be proud of.

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was annoyed the Ravens didn't pitch a shutout, but provided one of his Smith-isms after the game.