The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Ravens Dominating the Dolphins

Lamar Jackson Can Prepare His MVP Speech

The fans who chanted "MVP, MVP" during this game were right.

The debate is over. Jackson put an exclamation point on what will be his second MVP season by roasting the Dolphins' defense with a season-high five touchdown passes and threw just three incompletions all day (18-for-21, 321 yards). Head Coach John Harbaugh called the performance by Jackson "perfect"and it was. It was Jackson's third career game with a perfect passer rating, tied for the most in NFL history.

Miami entered the game with the NFL's third-ranked defense and Jackson picked it apart. Sensational play from Jackson has become a regular occurrence during Baltimore's late-season run to the No. 1 seed. Over the past six games, Jackson has thrown 14 touchdown passes and just two interceptions. He's doing it with accurate passing, poise in the pocket, athleticism like no other quarterback, and unwavering focus on the Ravens' ultimate prize.

Jackson has become a more dangerous quarterback playing in Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system, with new weapons such as Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor.

"I'm very confident," Jackson said. "Having the freedom to do whatever I want to when I see things out on the field. That's the kind of game I like. We were dialing it up, being aggressive."

Jackson has been the best quarterback in football this season for the best team in football. That spells MVP.