The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on the Ravens Getting Right on Thursday Night

Mark Andrews' Injury Leaves a Huge Void

Mark Andrews has never missed more than three games in any season, but Harbaugh said the Pro Bowl tight end's ankle injury suffered in the first quarter will likely be season ending.

Lamar Jackson sensed the injury was bad right away when Andrews didn't get up immediately after making a 9-yard reception.

"I pretty much seen it," Jackson said. "I was hoping he was going to get up. He was just laying there, with that confused look on his face. Damn. That's my boy."

It's going to take many players to fill the void left by Andrews, who has been Jackson's favorite target since they entered the league together in 2018. Not only is Andrews a playmaker, but the attention he draws creates opportunities for others.

Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will take on bigger roles at tight end, but Jackson may target his wide receivers even more, and this game may have been the start of that. Odell Beckham Jr. had his best game of the season with four catches for 116 yards, Rashod Bateman had his first touchdown catch of the year, and Nelson Agholor also had a touchdown catch that turned the game.