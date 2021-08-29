The Breakdown: Eisenberg's 53-Man Roster Predictions

The Ravens outbid other teams to sign Washington as an UDFA. He is the highest-priced UDFA in the NFL this year. There's little doubt he'd get claimed if he went on waivers. And the Ravens have seen why there was a market for him. Although he is small, he is instinctive, explosive and – this is the difference-maker – versatile. Given a shot at slot corner, he has looked at home (one reason Shaun Wade was reportedly traded). Geno Stone is another young safety the Ravens would like to keep, and they could do it if they try the maneuver of cutting Levine on Tuesday and quickly re-signing him. As a vested veteran, Levine would not have to pass through waivers, increasing the odds that he could return. But I don't think the Ravens would do that with their de facto special teams captain.