The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win Over Chargers

No one wondered whether the Ravens' offense would show up for this matchup of first-place teams with 4-1 records; Lamar Jackson is playing so well that points are going to come. But the Ravens' defense hadn't played up to its usual standard in 2021, and the Chargers have a ton of offensive firepower. From the outset, it was clear the Ravens' defense was hellbent on using that challenge to make the statement that it, too, could dominate an opponent as thoroughly as Jackson and the offense. There won't be any more doubts after this performance, as the defense addressed all of the issues that had been in play. Tackling? Solid all day. Pass rush? Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continually had defenders in his face. Pass coverage? The Chargers' big-play receivers were pretty much taken out by Marlon Humphrey and the secondary. The result was a dominant win few saw coming except, perhaps, the Ravens, who were so superior you almost have to wonder if they knew they could do this. Regardless, they've now won five games in a row. No team in the AFC looks better, quite a development given the injury adversity they've experienced.