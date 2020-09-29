The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Chiefs

It was just what the Ravens wanted, a Monday night home game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. But their chance to show the football world they're as good as advertised turned into a nightmare of sorts, as they were outplayed on both sides of the ball. It was the Kansas City Chiefs who made the statement, showing they're still the top team in the NFL and certainly better than their primary challengers. You almost expected Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense to cause problems, because they always do, and oh, did they. But it was surprising to see Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense basically lay an egg, failing to produce a touchdown in the first three quarters as the Chiefs sailed away on the scoreboard. Baltimore kept playing hard and made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs shrugged off the rally. Even if the Ravens rebound to win a bunch of games in the coming weeks, they'll be haunted by this humbling on their home field. "They played way better than us. They're the champions and they played like it," Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith said.