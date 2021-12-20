The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Packers

Here we go again. For the second time in three weeks, the Ravens pulled to within one point on a touchdown in the final minute, and for the second time in three weeks, Head Coach John Harbaugh elected to go for two and try to win the game instead of kicking an extra point and likely going to overtime. It didn't work out two weeks ago and didn't work out again Sunday when quarterback Tyler Huntley's pass for Andrews fell incomplete. I'm sure there'll be another rip-snorting debate about whether it was the right move and the right call and what the percentages were, but honestly, I'm growing weary of all that deep diving. It's clear Harbaugh has decided that playing a certain way, i.e., very aggressively, fits this team's nature and skill set. And it really fits in a year when the Ravens are so banged up that they're basically just trying to steal wins. If you didn't notice, Harbaugh was aggressive throughout this game, not just at the end, going for it four times on fourth down. Rather than being conventional and conservative, he's going for broke to try to give his depleted team a chance to take advantage when opportunities do arise.