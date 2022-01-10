The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Overtime Loss to Steelers

In his fourth start of the season, Huntley wasn't quite as effective or dynamic as he had been in several earlier games. He was sacked three times, threw two interceptions, fumbled, and completed just over half of his 31 pass attempts. His quarterback rating of 37.2 is not going to be framed, nor will the offense's 3-of-14 performance on third down, which led to a busy day for Sam Koch, who punted seven times, just shy of his season high. The bottom line is the offense produced just one touchdown Sunday after producing zero against the Los Angeles Rams the week before. But I'm not here to bury Huntley. To the contrary, he deserves a ton of credit. I'm talking big picture here. The offense was going nowhere when Lamar Jackson went down with what turned out to be a season-ending ankle injury in December. Huntley got the unit moving again and gave the Ravens a great chance to win every game in which he was the starter. He was still doing it Sunday, rushing for 72 yards as the Steelers struggled to contain him on the ground. It was easy to forget he was a former undrafted free agent getting his first chance to show the NFL what he can do. He did show his inexperience at times, but he also showed he might have the stuff to be a starter in the NFL. I'm putting Huntley near the top of my list of the brightest spots of 2021.