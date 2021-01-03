The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Playoff-Clinching Win

It seems like a lifetime ago, but Jackson was under scrutiny when the 2020 season began. Although he was the reigning league MVP, the Ravens' 2019 season had ended with a playoff upset, dropping Jackson's record as a playoff starter to 0-2. There was a lot of chatter about him having to wait until January to be able to prove anything new to the football world. That wasn't fair for a player entering just his third season in the NFL, but regardless, Jackson seemed to struggle early in the season under the weight of whatever he thought was expected of him after his MVP season. No longer. His last five games have been as impressive as anything he did in 2019, culminating with his devastating blend of scrambles, dashes and passes Sunday. Now it's time for another trip to the playoffs and a chance to address that chatter of months ago. There's no telling what will happen, but what's clear is Jackson could not be in a better place going in. Week after week, he is making play after play with supreme confidence, letting his unique talent shine. If it carries into the postseason, things could get very interesting around here.