The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Preseason Win in Carolina

Five thoughts on the Ravens' 20-3 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium:

It was just a preseason win, but the Ravens spilled some of their DNA on the Panthers' turf, clearly illustrating why they're a winning team with playoff aspirations. They were more physical, more consistent, deeper, more disciplined. The Panthers forced an early turnover and threatened to take command early. The Ravens' first-team defense shut down that idea, stopping Carolina's offense on the goal line. "That was huge," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said. Indeed, the Panthers were never the same. Off balance at first, the Ravens' offense steadied under quarterback Tyler Huntley and eventually dominated. Overall, the Ravens committed just one penalty and made few mistakes after two early turnovers. This was their 19th straight preseason win going back to 2015 – an eye-opening run that just keeps going – but as their backup offensive line punished the Panthers during the decisive second half, it felt like a lot of the team's regular season wins in recent years. "Across the board, a good preseason victory," Harbaugh said.

If the Ravens wanted to see Huntley deal with adversity – an important part of being a No. 2 quarterback – they got their wish. His first pass was tipped and intercepted. His next three passes were incompletions. Midway through the first quarter, his helmet got knocked off as he fought to avoid being tackled for a safety. When he got untracked and led a long drive downfield with five straight completions, the threat ended when tight end Josh Oliver fumbled after a catch in the red zone. But the Ravens surely liked what they saw after Huntley survived the rough start and found his footing. He completed 14 of 15 pass attempts at one point and ended with a strong stat line – 24 of 34 for 187 yards. He moved the offense. He avoided mistakes. He used his legs to make plays. With Lamar Jackson in street clothes on the sideline, Huntley had a great opportunity to show what he could do against a starting defense. Huntley made the most of that opportunity.