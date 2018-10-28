The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens at Panthers

The Ravens' defense came in with gaudy statistics and a reputation for being the best in the league. Let's just say the Panthers weren't buying. They had all sorts of answers for Baltimore's trademark aggressiveness, starting with the strong play of their offensive line, which handled Ravens Defensive Coordinator Don (Wink) Martindale's blitzes as adeptly as any team all season. The Ravens had zero sacks and never really pressured Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, whose ball-handling and misdirection feints continually caused confusion. Meanwhile, his receivers, especially rookie wideout D.J. Moore and tight end Greg Olsen, repeatedly found open space in a Baltimore secondary that often looked a step slow. Put simply, that defense regarded as the league's best absorbed a thorough humbling, allowing touchdown drives of 99 and 85 yards – the latter after the Ravens had scored a third-quarter touchdown that raised the possibility, however slim, of a late comeback. Nope, not happening.

The Ravens' offense couldn't have started better, driving 75 yards to a touchdown on the game's first possession. After that, though, the offense's performance disintegrated into a succession of missed blocks, turnovers, drops and errant throws. It's easy to pin the bulk of the blame on the line, which was down two starters and going with its third left guard (Hroniss Grasu) in three weeks. Flacco was sacked twice, hit seven times and under more pressure than usual, which didn't help his effectiveness. But blaming the line isn't fair because there were mistakes all over, including multiple drops of catchable balls and a pair of interceptions tossed by Flacco, whose low (56.8) passer rating was a throwback to his recent forgettable seasons. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said Carolina blitzed more and played more man-to-man coverage than expected, but still, there were a handful of plays that could have been made. The offense was supposedly better than this.