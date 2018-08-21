The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens vs. Colts

The night's most important development occurred minutes before kickoff when The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec reported that the Ravens were "bracing for a multi-week suspension" of cornerback Jimmy Smith for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. Smith reportedly would appeal the suspension and we'll know soon how it all plays out, but it appears the smart money is on the Ravens being without their top cornerback for at least a few regular season games. It would be a setback, no doubt, and interrupts what had been a nearly perfect 2018 for the Ravens as far as avoiding major injuries and other subtractions. Hello, reality. Stuff happens. There's no way the Ravens would be better without one of the few NFL cornerbacks who can shut down Antonio Brown. But here are the caveats: a) The Ravens are used to playing without the injury-plagued Smith, who has missed significant time in every recent season, and b) they're probably deeper at cornerback than at any other position, with veteran Brandon Carr ready to step into the lineup and Tavon Young, Maurice Canady and rookie Anthony Averett all capable of taking on larger roles if needed. I'd be surprised if the Ravens make a move to add another veteran.