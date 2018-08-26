The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens vs. Dolphins

Playing the entire first half, quarterback Robert Griffin III offered more evidence that he belongs on an NFL roster this year, whether it's in Baltimore or elsewhere. Although his line struggled to protect him or open holes, he completed 9 of 15 passes for 66 yards and repeatedly made plays with his legs, rushing for 41 yards on five carries. The offense only scored three points on his watch, but that was a victory given the line's struggles in front of him. As Head Coach John Harbaugh noted last week, whether Griffin makes the Ravens' 53-man roster depends not so much on his play – it's good enough – but other factors, including whether the Ravens think rookie Lamar Jackson is ready to be the No. 2 behind Joe Flacco. On that front, Jackson may have changed the narrative by offering his best performance to date in the second half Saturday night. He was poised and explosive, passing for 98 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 39 yards and a touchdown against Miami's backups. If you've been waiting to see a pro version of the Jackson who was so electric in college, you got what you wanted in this game, and indeed, it was impressive.