The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens vs. Steelers

This wasn't a game. It was an opera – a cascade of rising and falling emotions, pain and suffering, triumphs and injustices. There were times when you screamed with happiness and times when you fell to the floor like a 2-year-old on a tantrum. And you want me to make sense of it all? (Thanks a lot!) Well, here goes: It sounds like a classic, Steelers-Ravens, overtime. Given all the penalties, turnovers, injuries and botched replays, I'm not sure it qualifies as a classic. But it was an intense contest between rivals who desperately needed to win, and highly dramatic in that sense. Someone was going to make the decisive plays. The Ravens did. It looked bleak for them as they went from 10 points ahead to three down late, but they kept their poise and found a way. Marlon Humphrey forced a fumble in overtime and fell on it when the loose ball mysteriously bounced straight up instead of out of bounds – a truly karmic moment for those so inclined. Then it was left to Justin Tucker, the ultimate weapon in a close game (also, fittingly, an opera singer), to drill a game-winning kick into a whipping wind. Of such moments do seasons pivot, and the Ravens' season pivoted back in the right direction on this crazy afternoon.